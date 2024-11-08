Cuttack: The Badambadi police have arrested six persons for allegedly gang-raping a college girl by blackmailing her with obscene videos.

As per reports, the victim, a 19-year-old commerce student, was invited by her male friend to celebrate her birthday in Purighat area here during the Dussehra holiday.

After the celebration, her friend reportedly established physical relation with her while the incident was allegedly filmed by his friends. The accused later used the video to blackmail the girl and force her to have physical intimacy with them.

They took the girl to a house in Barang area, where they gang-raped her and recorded the incident on their mobile phones. They continued to blackmail her and called her to different locations.

Out of fear, the victim didn't disclose the matter to anyone.

The entire incident came to light when a family member of the girl spotted her with the accused near Balikuda Square. On being questioned by the family member, the girl disclosed the matter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged at the Badambadi police station, the six accused were arrested.

The videos were recovered from their mobile phones while the devices were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination.