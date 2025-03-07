Cuttack: A major fire broke out at a two-storey building in the CDA Sector-7 area of Odisha's Cuttack city late last night, leaving two individuals, including a woman, with severe burn injuries. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

According to reports, a young man and a woman who were inside the building suffered critical burns and were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, other residents managed to escape with minor injuries.

The fire spread rapidly, destroying many household belongings and reducing vehicles parked nearby, including a car and 2 two-wheelers, to ashes.

On being informed, firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames, preventing further damage.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.