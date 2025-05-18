Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two engineers went missing while bathing in the Kathajodi river in Cuttack this afternoon.

Per reports, four youths were bathing near Sector-11 in the CDA area when one of them lost balance and drifted into deeper waters. In an attempt to rescue him, another youth jumped in but was also swept away by the strong current.

Following the incident, Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene and launched a search and rescue operation. As of the time of reporting, body of one of the two youth was fished out and the rescue efforts were still underway.

The missing individuals have been identified as Rutikesh Matal aged 25 and Rutik Bhanje aged 24, both Engineers from Maharashtra employed with L&T.