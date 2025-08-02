Jagatsinghpur: A member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jagatsinghpur district has been arrested by police on charges of sexually harassing a woman staffer of an NGO.

The accused, Bibekananda Bal, working at CWC under the Women and Child Development Department of the Odisha Government, allegedly harassed a woman working with Ruchika Social Service Organisation — an NGO that works for underprivileged children, including those living in slums, child labourers, and street children.

According to reports, the accused had been misbehaving with the woman for the past six months. The victim, a native of Cuttack, was posted at the Jagatsinghpur branch of the NGO and was residing in the town.

In her complaint, she alleged that Bibekananda had been visiting her residence — located adjacent to the NGO office — since February this year. He repeatedly misbehaved with her, attempted to molest her, and even tried to rape her. The harassment reportedly took place both at her residence and in public.

Despite approaching the District Child Protection Officer and the CWC Chairperson multiple times, no action was taken. Left with no other option, she met the Jagatsinghpur Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday. Following their advice, she filed a formal complaint at the local police station.

The woman also submitted photographs and videos as evidence of the accused’s inappropriate behaviour, which she claimed supported her allegations.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Bibekananda Bal. Officials from the NGO later reached the police station in support of the victim.

Sources said departmental proceedings will soon be initiated against the accused following his arrest.