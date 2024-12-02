Bhubaneswar: Cyber crooks have looted more than Rs 125 crore from people in the last three years in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the House today.

Replying to a query asked by BJD MLA Prasanta Behera, the CM told the House in the Winter session of Assembly that the state lost Rs 125,63,17,674 to cyber fraud between 2021 and 2023, but only Rs 2.52 Crore money was retrieved.

A total of 6368 cybercrime cases have been registered and 1388 cyber criminals have been arrested in the last three years.

While 2037 cases were lodged in 2021, 1983 in 2022 and 2348 in 2023, the number of arrests was 425, 441 and 522 respectively. The cyber scammers have duped people of Rs 40,39,70,514 in 2021, Rs 37,28,96,982 in 2022 and Rs 47,94,50,178 in 2023.

The police have returned Rs 27,56,138 in 2021, Rs 97,30,582 in 2022 and Rs 1,52,59,965 in 2023 to victims.