Bhubaneswar: Cyber fraudsters have cheated people in Odisha of more than Rs 711 crore in the last two years, while only about Rs 7 crore has been recovered so far, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly today.

Replying to a question in the Odisha Assembly, the Chief Minister said a total of 27,368 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2024. During the year, fraudsters duped people of Rs 279.71 crore. Out of this amount, only Rs 2.47 crore could be recovered by the authorities.

The number of cybercrime cases rose sharply in 2025. As many as 49,426 cases were registered during the year, with cyber criminals cheating people of Rs 432.28 crore. However, only Rs 5.31 crore was recovered.

Overall, in the two-year period, cyber fraudsters swindled more than Rs 711 crore from people in the state, while the recovered amount stood at just around Rs 7 crore.