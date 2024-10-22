Bhubaneswar: As part of a meassure to face possible cyclone 'Dana', Odisha Government assigned 6 IAS officers for supervision of rescue and relief operations in the six districts, which are likely to be more affected.

As per the order by Office of Special Relief Commissioner, IAS officers K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Trilochan Majhi, Balwant Singh, Vineet Bhardwaj, Yamini Sarangi and Samarth Verma have been given the charge for overall supervision of rescue and relief operation in Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts respectively on account of the impending cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The officers have been directed to reach the assigned districts by October 23 morning.

According to IMD, yesterday's well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards. concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during 1800 UTC (11.30 PM) of 24th and 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm.

The IMD has issued red warning for 7 districts -- Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur -- and orange warning for 7 more districts such as Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri and Ganjam -- for October 24 till 25.