Bhubaneswar: A preliminary report on the destruction caused by Cyclone 'Dana' has revealed significant losses in Odisha, with damages estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara were the most affected districts. Additionally, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack also faced significant damage, the minister said.

According to the latest assessment, as many as 131 blocks in 14 districts were affected by the cyclone. Across these areas, the cyclone impacted around 41 lakh people in 11,637 villages, said Pujari.

Initial reports indicate that a total of 16,417 houses were damaged, of which 27 were completely destroyed while another 14,680 houses sustained partial damage.

All departments, except the Panchayati Raj Department, have submitted their damage assessment reports. It is expected that all reports will be submitted by the evening, following which the total damage will be calculated. Following this, the government will extend support to those affected, he said.

Department-wise, the Energy Department was the most affected, the minister added.