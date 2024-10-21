Bhubaneswar: With the cyclone 'dana' brewing over the Bay of Bengal following formation of a low pressure area this morning, Bhubaneswar meteorological centre forecast district-wise wind speed for Odisha.

According to IMD, the Low Pressure Area over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved

west-northwestwards and lay as a well marked low pressure area over eastcentral Bay of Bengal today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a

wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

As per the MeT forecast, the wind speed is likely to be 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.

Similarly, the places including Puri, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj are likely to experience wind speed of 60 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

The wind speed is likley to be 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph at several places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh.

The MeT issued red warning, orange warning and yellow warnings of rainfall for several districts for 3 days starting October 24.

Alert during October 24 and 25

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls(7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts

of Puri, Ganjam, Khurda,Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

Alert during October 25 and 26

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls(7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm)

very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda.