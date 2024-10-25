Bhubaneswar: Severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' crossed the north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm 'DANA' over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, crossed north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara during 0130 hrs IST to 0330 hrs IST of today, 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 25 th October, over Odisha coast, near latitude 20.7° N and longitude 87.0 °E, about 60 km northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 20 km southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 150 km southwest of Sagar Island (West Bengal)," the IMD said in a bulletin issued early this morning.

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of today, the IMD added.

Post Landfall Outlook for the interior districts of North Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over interior districts of north Odisha on 25th October.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to commence over interior districts of north Odisha from 25th October forenoon and increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 25th October afternoon till morning of 26th October.