Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued helpline numbers for passengers ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

The ECoR has issued separate helpline numbers for different stations under its jurisdiction.

The Helpline Numbers:

Notably, the ECoR has cancelled 197 trains from October 23. A total of 197 trains (94 UP trains and 103 Down trains) will remain off the track from October 23 till October 25.

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone ‘Dana’ is very likely to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district by the early morning of October 25.

Several districts of Odisha including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm.