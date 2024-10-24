Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana, which is set to make a landfall in Odisha coast in midnight, is likely to trigger extremely heavy rainfall at several places of coastal districts in the state tomorrow.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, nine districts will receive heavy downpours on October 25 after landfall of the severe cyclonic storm.

Red warning:

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) falls very likely to occur in the districts Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Orange warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nayagarh, Sonepur and Boudh.

Yellow warning:

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, over the same region, near latitude 19.2° N and longitude 87.9°E, about 180 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 210 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 270 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.