Bhubaneswar: Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, which were suspended in view of Cyclone Dana, resumed today at 8 AM, informed airport authorities.

The operations were suspended from 5 PM on October 24 due to the cyclonic storm. Around 40 flights were cancelled during this period.

With improvement in the situation after the landfall of the cyclone, the airport authorities decided to resume flight services.

Bhubaneswar was not significantly affected due to the cyclonic storm, which crossed north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara during 0130 hrs IST to 0330 hrs IST of today as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.