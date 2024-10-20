Bhubaneswar: As a cyclonic storm to be titled as 'Dana' is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on October 23, IMD issued a pre-cyclone watch in advance containing early warnings for cyclone-prone Odisha and West Bengal.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation formed over central Andaman Sea on October 19 lays over north Andaman Sea in the early morning of October 20. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall with wind speed upto 100-120 km is likley in several places in Odisha from October 24 and 25.

Rainfall warning:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) at isolated places is very likely over Odisha on 23rd & heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at isolated places on 24th &

25th October.

Wind Warning:

Eastcentral Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely on 21st October, 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph by 22nd evening , 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from 23rd evening till 24th morning.

Adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph is very likely on 23rd and 24th Oct.

North Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd morning. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th Oct evening to 25th Oct morning and decrease thereafter.

Along & off Odisha-west Bengal coasts: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th Oct night till 25th Oct morning.

Sea Condition:

Along & off Odisha-west Bengal coasts: Sea condition is likely to be Rough to Very Rough from 23rd evening and would become High from 24th Oct evening to 25th Oct forenoon.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into

• Andaman Sea till 21st October.

• Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during 21st-24th October.

• Adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd and 24th Oct.

• North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts during 23rd to 25th Oct.

The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by 21st Oct.