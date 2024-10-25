Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while reviewing the post-cyclone Dana situation in the state, said that electricity services are expected to be fully restored by 6 PM in the affected areas.

Similarly, road-clearing operations would be completed by 1 PM in the areas, allowing transportation to resume smoothly, the CM assured.

He praised the efforts of the administration to ensure zero casualties during the natural disaster. The CM lauded the coordinated efforts of the concerned departments to achieve this.

Majhi directed the District Collectors to carry out damage assessments in affected areas to determine the extent of losses and begin restoration work.

He informed that a total of 571 families are still in waterlogged conditions due to the cyclone.