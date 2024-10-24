Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has made necessary arrangements to provide uninterrupted telecom service to people even if severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ causes damage to the telecommunications infrastructure.

This was revealed by Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling today.

“People will get uninterrupted telecom service even during the landfall of the severe cyclonic storm Dana. We have held a meeting with the telecom service providers including Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone,” said the Minister.

The telecom companies have agreed to activate the Intra Circle Roaming in Odisha to provide uninterrupted telephone service to people during the cyclone, he added.

“The Intra-Circle Roaming facility will be instrumental in providing uninterrupted telecom service during the cyclone. The telecom operators will share their networks with each other for providing service to the people,” said the Minister.

According to the Minister, DG sets have been made available at all telecom towers to manage the situation if there is electricity failure. “The telecom towers in Odisha can withstand wind speed up to 180 kmph. The telecom companies have kept their technical teams ready to repair any damage caused to the towers by the cyclone,” he said.

Notably, severe cyclonic storm Dana is very likely to cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during the midnight of October 24 to early morning of October 25.