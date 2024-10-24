Cyclone Dana Landfall Place

Cyclone Dana over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamara in Bhadrak district, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Dana Landfall Time

Cyclone Dana is likely to cross the coast between the midnight of 24th October to the morning of 25th October, the IMD said.

Cyclone Dana Landfall Wind Speed

Cyclone Dana is likely to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

Rainfall warning for Odisha

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely to occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, and Kandhamal.

Wind warning for Odisha

The IMD has issued wind warning for several districts of the state for today and tomorrow (See pic below).