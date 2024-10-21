Bhubaneswar: While forecasted Cyclone 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, the system may affect Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities significantly.

Wind forecast for Bhubaneswar

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Khordha district, including Bhubaneswar city, is likely to experience wind having speed ranging from 60 to 90 KMPH gusting to 100 KMPH on October 24 and 25.

Wind forecast for Cuttack

According to IMD's prediction, Cuttack is likely to experience wind having speed ranging from 100 to 110 KMPH gusting to 120 KMPH on October 24 and 25.

District-wise wind forecast by IMD for Odisha (in map)

Official forecast by IMD regarding Cyclone 'Dana'

The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th October and early morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.