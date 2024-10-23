Bhubaneswar: In view of the impending Cyclone Dana, the Odisha Government has ordered closure of liquor shops in the possible affected areas.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today informed liquor shops including outlets selling country liquor will be sealed in the districts, which are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

The liquor shops will be sealed from this evening, the Minister added.

Arrangements will be made for uninterrupted power supply to water pump houses. The Government will ensure generator sets are put in place at all the pumps houses, the Minister added.

Adequate number of motor pumps have been procured to address waterlogging in urban areas, he said. Special care will be taken for newborns, the Minister added.

The department will ensure supply enough quantity of mineral water and water tankers to the areas where the impact of Cyclone Dana will be experienced, Mohapatra said.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal lay centred at 1130 hrs IST today about 490 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 520 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 570 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.