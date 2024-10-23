Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the impending severe cyclonic storm 'DANA' which is expected to hit the Odisha coast during October 24 and 25.

While speaking to media persons following the review at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, the Chief Minister said that the three to four lakh people in the vulnerable have so far been evacuated to safer places, relief centres in the state.

“People in the vulnerable areas of the districts expected to be affected by cyclone Dana are being shifted to cyclone shelters on a war footing. So far, 30 per cent of the people have already been evacuated from the vulnerable areas. The evacuation process will continue throughout the night and 90 per cent of the people will be shifted by 11 am tomorrow (Thursday),” said the Chief Minister.

He also stated that all arrangements have been made for the provision of dry as well as cooked food and other related arrangements for the people at the cyclone centre. The state government has created around 6000 relief and cyclone shelters across the state to accommodate people being evacuated from vulnerable places.

“All the concerned departments of the state government are fully ready to tackle the severe cyclonic storm. You are in Safe Hands,” added the Chief Minister.

He also appealed to all to remain alert and safe till the danger subsides.

The Chief Minister noted that some ministers have been entrusted with the task of supervising the cyclone situation in the assigned districts. The ministers have left for the assigned districts after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He informed the media persons that Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts will be affected the most by the cyclone.

“However, the government is ready for any probable diversion in the project path of cyclone,” he said.

As per the IMD, the cyclonic system formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and hit north Odisha and West Bengal coast between Puri district and Sagar Island from the night of 24th to the morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

