Bhubaneswar: The state government has advised tourists to leave Odisha’s Puri town ahead of the landfall of cyclone ‘Dana’.

As per the IMD prediction, the cyclone is very likely to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri town and Sagar Island of West Bengal by the early morning of October 25.

“The tourists have been advised to leave Puri town ahead of the landfall of the cyclone. Those who are unable to move immediately will be shifted to safer places. The officials concerned have been instructed in this regard,” said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

The devotees are requested not to visit the Holy Town on October 24 and 25. The state government will make special arrangements for the Habishyalis (elderly woman) observing Kartika Brata at Puri, Pujari added.

According to the IMD, the cyclone will make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the preparedness to manage the impending cyclone.

“The state government is fully prepared to manage the impending cyclone. Our priority is to ensure zero casualty. The district administrations are taking the necessary steps in this regard. Steps are being taken to arrange all necessary facilities at the cyclone shelters,” said the Chief Minister soon after the review meeting.

The officials have been told to take the necessary steps to restore road communication, telecommunication and electricity supply in the districts, likely to be affected by the cyclone, added the Chief Minister.