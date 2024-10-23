Bhubaneswar: The state government today issued a dedicated telephone number to accept complaints against traders charging high prices for essential commodities in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department has urged people to lodge their complaints against such traders by dialing the dedicated telephone number (0674-2396227).

The FS&CW Department has warned stern action against unscrupulous traders causing artificial shortages in the market and charging high prices for essential commodities by taking advantage of the situation.

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone ‘Dana’ is very likely to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district by the early morning of October 25.

Several districts of Odisha including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm.

The people are now stocking up essential commodities like grocery items and vegetables fearing disruption in the supply chain and consequent rise in prices.

FW&CS Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, meanwhile, directed the officials to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to check hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities.

Notably, the prices of vegetables have already gone up significantly in the capital city and many other places ahead of the landfall of the cyclone.