Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an initial compensation package of Rs 423.05 crore for those affected by Cyclone 'Dana'.

The aid, which will be distributed by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, is aimed at supporting individuals and families who have suffered significant losses due to the cyclone.

District administrations in the worst-hit areas will oversee the distribution of these funds. The relief package includes Rs 82.92 crore for crop losses, Rs 9.48 crore for house damages, and Rs 293.47 crore for repairs to public infrastructure.

According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, preliminary assessments indicate that damages caused by Cyclone 'Dana' are at around Rs 600 crore. Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara are among the most severely affected districts, while Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack have also sustained substantial damage.

The cyclone has impacted 131 blocks across 14 districts, affecting around 41 lakh people across 11,637 villages. The storm damaged 16,417 houses, with 27 homes completely destroyed and 14,680 partially damaged.

Minister Pujari assured that the state government will ensure compensation for those whose houses and crops were damaged. Additionally, affected families who lost their homes will be provided new housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).