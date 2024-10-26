Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana that battered the coastal belt of Odisha yesterday has affected over 79,000 hectare of agricultural land in the state.

According to a preliminary report on crop loss incurred due to Severe Cyclonic Storm Dana, total 79,671 hectare of farmland has been affected, of which crops on 1,99,177 acre of land were lost.

While 23,000 hectare of agricultural land has been affected in Kendrapara district, where the highest damage has been reported from Rajkanika, Aul and Mahakalpada, 24,115 hectare land has been affected in Bhadrak district. Extensive damage has been reported from Basudevpur, Chandbali, Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar in Bhadrak, as per the report.

Similarly, 3,140 hectare of land has been affected in Balasore district, 2,381 hectare in Mayurbhanj district, 2,709 hectare in Jajpur district and 2,498 hectare in Jagatsinghpur district.

After reviewing the report, the state government has decided to provide compensation to farmers for their crop loss due to Cyclone Dana.

As per the decision, the farmers will receive Rs 4200 for damage to half hectare of agricultural land. The minimum amount of Rs 1,000 will be given for minimal loss, informed Agriculture Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee after a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo at Krushi Bhawan here today.

The farmers will get Rs 17,000 for crop loss in irrigated land, whereas the marginal farmers will be paid a minimum of Rs 2,000 for crop loss in irrigated land. The farmers will get Rs 22,500 per hectare and a mimimum of Rs 2,500 for agro forest/plantation crop loss. The complete estimate will be made in collaboration with Revenue and Agriculture officials.