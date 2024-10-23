Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of Cyclone 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal, several parts of coastal Odisha started receiving rainfall today.

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such weather conditions are likely to continue in several districts of Odisha till October 26, with heavy rainfall warning issued for October 24 and 25.

Below is day-wise forecast in this regard.

October 23: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, and Ganjam.

October 24: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Ganjam.

October 25: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, and Puri.

October 26: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Jharsuguda.