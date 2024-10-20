Bhubaneswar: The IMD has issued a Red warning of extremely heavy rainfall for four districts of Odisha as a cyclonic storm, to be titled as ‘Dana’, is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on October 23.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation formed over central Andaman sea on October 19 (Saturday) lays over North Andaman sea in the early morning of October 20 (today).

Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the North Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22 and into a cyclonic storm over the East-Central Bay of Bengal by October 23.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the North-West Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24, said the IMD.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning:

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy to heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at some places in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning:

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at some places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts on the day (Thursday). The IMD has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on October 24.

Wind speed warning:

According to the IMD, gale wind speed reaching 90 kmph to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is likely to prevail over North-West adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha Coast on October 24 (Thursday).