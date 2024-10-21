Bhubaneswar: The state government today announced that schools in 14 districts of Odisha will remain closed for three days in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh sent a communiqué in this regard to School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit today.

As per the communiqué, schools in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts will remain closed from October 23 to 25 as a precautionary measure against the cyclone.

According to the SRC, the cyclone is very likely to make landfall between Odisha’s Puri town and Sagar island of West Bengal by the early morning of October 25.

As per the IMD prediction, the cyclone is very likely to cross the North Odisha and West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph.

Under its impact, the above said 14 districts of Odisha are very likely to witness heavy rainfall and gusty winds.