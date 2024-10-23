Bhubaneswar: Cyclone 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in Odisha during the night of 24th October to the morning of 25th October, said Umasankar Das, Meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, today.

Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to face waterlogging situation due to the landfall, said Das.

As per IMD's forecast, the system is likely to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Under the influence of the system, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall from today.

Rainfall forecast for Odisha

October 23: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri.

October 24: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, and Ganjam.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati.

October 25: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls(7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, and Ganjam.

Wind warning for areas along and off Odisha coasts

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 24th morning and reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th night till 25th Oct morning and decrease gradually thereafter.