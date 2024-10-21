Bhubaneswar: Forecasted Cyclone 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall between Odisha's Puri and West Bengal's Sagar Island, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Place of Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island.

Time of Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast during the night of 24th October and early morning of 25th October.

Wind speed during Landfall

As per the IMD, the cyclone will make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

IMD's official forecast

The Low Pressure Area over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th October and early morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Graphical Forecast Path issued by IMD