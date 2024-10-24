Bhubaneswar: Cyclone 'Dana' over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The system is likely to cross the Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara during the mid-night of 24th October to the morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the agency said.

Impact on Odisha

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely to occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, and Kandhamal.

The IMD has also issued wind warning for several districts of the state for today and tomorrow (See pic below).