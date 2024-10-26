Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana, which hit the Odisha coast yesterday, weakened into a well-marked low pressure. It is likely to weaken further during the next 12 hours.

According to IMD, the system weakened into a deep depression and later a depression yesterday after making landfall at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika as a severe cyclonic storm in the early hours of Friday.

The depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm “DANA”) over north Odisha moved slightly westwards during the past 6 hours and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours, the IMD stated in a latest bulletin today.

Under the system's impact, the districts, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj, have received heavy rainfall since yesterday.