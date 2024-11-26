Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

However, the system will not have any major impact on Odisha as the state is likely to receive light rainfall in some districts on November 28, 29, and 30.

"The depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same region. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent 2 days," the IMD said in a bulletin, this afternoon.

IMD's day-wise forecast for Odisha

November 28: Light rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

November 29: Light rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

November 30: Light rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput.