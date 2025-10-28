Bhubaneswar: With Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha triggered heavy rainfall across Odisha, the Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain closed for visitors on October 29 as a precautionary measure, officials announced on Tuesday.

According to IMD's latest updates on Cyclone Montha, the Severe Cyclonic Storm moved north-northwestward and, as of 2:30 PM on October 28, was positioned around 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada by evening/night today with maximum wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

The Odisha Government has stated that it is fully prepared to face any situation arising from the cyclone.

To ensure the safety of animals, visitors, and park infrastructure, Nandankanan authorities initiated a comprehensive preparedness plan.

Key safety measures for animals at Nandankanan

A 24x7 control room monitored by ACFs and the Deputy Director to enable quick coordination.

All staff instructed to remain on duty with leave restrictions in place.

Mock drills and checks on emergency equipment including chain saws and communication systems.

Coordination with Police, Fire Services, Electricity Department, and DISCOMs for emergency support.

Enhanced animal protection, with carnivores and sensitive species secured in night shelters, and bird enclosures covered and reinforced.

Stocking of adequate feed, medicines, and emergency veterinary supplies, including anti-stress formulations and anti-venom.

Tree trimming and strengthening of vulnerable enclosures.

Deployment of mobile response teams across the Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Arrangements for power back-up, water, and emergency lighting ensured.

Post-cyclone operations will include assessment of animal health, clearing fallen trees, restoring water supply, and cleaning debris.

The park authorities said further updates will be issued through media and official social platforms, depending on weather developments and the need for additional closures.

