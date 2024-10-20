Bhubaneswar: A cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23 while the system may reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

"A Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning," the IMD added.