A cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 48 hours, said the IMD in its weather report today.

The system is likely to move nearly westwards towards Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts during subsequent two days, added the IMD.

The IMD regional centre in the capital city here, meanwhile, revealed that dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours.

Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal and Sundargarh and shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar and Jharsuguda of North Interior Odisha, said the IMD regional centre in its weather bulletin today.

“There was no large change in minimum temperatures over the districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours. The minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, above normal at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, and normal at elsewhere in the state,” it added.