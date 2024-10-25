Bhubaneswar: The IMD issued rainfall and wind warnings for several places in Odisha after Cyclone Dana weakened post-landfall near Bhitarkanika in the early hours today.

While 4 districts are on red alert, 4 other districts are in orange and 5 districts come under yellow alert category today.

Red warning:

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) is very likely to occur in the districts Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Orange warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

Yellow warning:

Isolated heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) is very likely to occur in districts Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Angul.

This apart, the IMD predicted that the districts Kendrapara, Bhadark and Balasore are likely to experience 80-90 kmph wind speed gusting to 100 kmph.

Similarly, the wind speed is very likely to be 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj. The districts Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar are likely to face the wind speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph today under the impact of the existing system.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts for October 26 (tomorrow).

Cyclone Dana, which hit the Odisha coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the wee hours today, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm following landfall process in the morning today.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the Cyclonic Storm 'Dana' moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered over north coastal Odisha about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamra. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.