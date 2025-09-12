Bhubaneswar: Mumbai is set to witness a unique cultural comedy experience as ‘Dahibara meets Vadapao’, the first-ever Odia stand-up comedy show at the iconic The Habitat venue, is scheduled to be held on October 18 (Saturday) at 6 PM.

Bringing the flavours of Odisha’s humour to the city, the show will feature three of the state’s most popular stand-up comedians: Bishal Mohanty, Riten Pattnaik, and Malaya Ranjan Parida.

For the first time, Odia audiences in Mumbai, as well as comedy lovers from other communities, will get a taste of homegrown humour rooted in Odisha’s traditions, quirks, and everyday life.

With its debut at The Habitat, a venue known for nurturing India’s most talented comedians, the show is expected to mark a milestone for regional language stand-up comedy in the country.

Tickets for the event can be booked on BookMyShow by visiting this link.