Rajgangpur: After 36-hour search operation, the bodies of three missing workers were recovered from the Dalmia Cement plant at Rajgangpur in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased workers have been identified as Dasrath Patra, Ranjit Bhol and Sushant Rout. They were reportedly trapped under the coal debris after two coal hoppers of a power plant collapsed on January 16.

While the body of one worker (Dasrath Patra) has been sent to the IGH for post-mortem, the process is underway to send bodies of two others to the hospital.

Following the recovery of bodies, the company announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, Rs 10 lakh insurance for the families of deceased workers.

As per the announcement, the deceased persons' families will get job in the company, one house at Rajgangpur and company will bear study expenses of their children upto Class 12.

More announcement will be made by the company for other workers soon, said Sundargarh Sadar Sub-Collector Dasarathi Saraboo.

The incident occured at 5.30 pm on January 16 at production Line 2 of Dalmia Bharat plant.

Following the mishap, the plant's team, one platoon of ODRAF team and 7 fire brigade teams were engaged in search and rescue operation.

The search operation under supervision of Sundergarh Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, SP Pratyush Diwakar and Additional District Magistrate Abhimanyu Majhi is still in progress at the mishap site.