Bhubaneswar: Taking a strong move against the booming nightlife culture in Odisha, the government announced the complete closure of dance bars in the state.

"The dance bars will be shut completely in Odisha," said Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in his reply during the adjournment motion, which moved into the House today.

Speaking in the House, he said that dance bars will be closed and no liquor shop will be allowed to function near educational institutions and temples.

"The illegal liquor network will be restricted. The illegal liquor shops being run on government properties will be bulldozed. The illegal liquor trade will be completely shut within a year," he said.

Reacting to a statement by BJD MLA Arun Sahoo, Harichandan said that he has taken the illegal operation as a challenge after assuming the charge as the Minister of the Excise Department.

As per the decision, the illegal liquor operation network will be broken completely.

"We have started a drive to clean vices by removing bars and liquor off shops near schools and colleges. We will raze the illegal liquor shops that had been allowed during the previous government," he said.