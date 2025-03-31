Berhampur: Danda Nacha event in Odisha's Berhampur turned tragic after a violent dispute led to the murder of a committee member last night. The incident took place in the Badabazar area.

The deceased, identified as Jagadish Panigrahi, a member of the Belagaon Danda Nacha Committee, was allegedly stabbed to death by Trinath Panigrahi and his son, Pradeep Panigrahi, following an altercation during a ritual procession.

According to reports, the conflict escalated rapidly, culminating in Jagadish being attacked with a knife. He sustained fatal injuries to his throat and other parts of his body. Trinath, who heads the Belagaon Danda Nacha Committee, played a key role in the attack, with his son assisting him in the assault.

Following the incident, Jagadish was rushed to the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have arrested the father-son duo and started an investigation into the matter.