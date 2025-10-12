Malkangiri: The fear of Maoists has faded from Chitrakonda block of Odisha's Malkangiri district, but the darkness remains. In as many as 47 villages of Chitrakonda, people still live without electricity. With no power supply, villagers depend on kerosene lamps and moonlight to get through their nights.

After sunset, the entire region plunges into darkness, forcing villagers to stay indoors due to fear of wild animals. Chitrakonda became a separate block in 2014, comprising 18 panchayats. Of these, nine are surrounded by the waters of the Balimela reservoir. For road connectivity, many panchayats still rely on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The construction of the Gurupriya Bridge brought hope and some development to this once-isolated area. Yet, the dream of electrification remains unfulfilled, leaving residents to struggle with a difficult life. Villagers say their evenings are dependent on kerosene lamps, which they use for cooking, studying and other chores.

According to reports, several villages under Badapada panchayat, including Ranganiguda, Rekhapali Colony, Medaguda, Mutaamba, Badapada, Sirilimeta, Boliguma, Karlamal and Gajed, are still without electricity.

The situation is no different in other panchayats like Pepermetla, Panasput and Andrapali, where villages such as Jantapai, Sindhiput, Mudiguma, Mukudupali, Gorasetu, Masuriguda, and Sannyasiguda remain in darkness.

Despite the district administration’s efforts to bring electricity to every household as per government instructions, the isolated pockets of Chitrakonda continue to remain unelectrified. In these areas, villagers finish dinner and go to bed by 6 p.m. to avoid danger from wild animals that roam the region after dusk.

The government had distributed mobile phones to villagers earlier, but with no electricity, charging them has become impossible. Many villagers have reportedly sold their phones as they were of no practical use.

An Executive Engineer of the Electricity Department, Ashish Kumar Jena, said that a survey had been completed and a report submitted to the government. “Once instructions are received, electricity connections will be provided to all villages,” he assured.