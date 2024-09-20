Puri: The darshan of deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will be restricted for four hours on Sept 21, 22, and 23 as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar, using laser scanning technology.

Public access for the darshan of Lord Jagannath and His siblings will be restricted from 2 pm to 6 pm on these days, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The chief administrator of SJTA has requested the ASI to complete the survey by September 24, ahead of Dussehra and the holy Kartik month.

Previously, as per the Odisha Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), all ornaments from both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar have been temporarily relocated to a strongroom while empty almirahs and chests have also been shifted out of the Ratna Bhandar.

The temple administration had requested the ASI to conduct the conservation and repair work after surveying with modern techniques.

It has been emphasized to ensure no adverse effects on the temple. Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), has requested the ASI that the preservation and repair work be completed without delay after the technical inspection.