Cuttack: Bringing relief to thousands of police service aspirants, the Odisha Police today announced the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspectors (SI) will be conducted in October this year.

According to the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, the written examination will be held on October 4 and 5, 2025, across various districts of the State. The exam will be conducted in OMR-based format.

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards from the official Odisha Police website (https://odishapolice.gov.in) starting September 20, 2025. The admit card will carry details regarding the examination centre and schedule. Aspirants can access it using their user ID and password.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Odisha Police website for further updates,” the Board stated in its notification.

It is worth mentioning that the SI recruitment examination had earlier been deferred twice.

In its notification issued on July 31, the police recruitment board announced the SI recruitment exam with a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

The minimum age to apply was fixed at 21 years, while the upper age limit for general category candidates was set at 28 years as of January 1, 2024. For SEBC, SC, ST, and women candidates, the upper age limit was extended to 33 years.

Applications were invited between August 6 and 15.