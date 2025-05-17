Tangi, Cuttack: DAV Padmabati Public School, Tangi, has once again proven its academic excellence by achieving a 100% pass rate in the SSE 2024-25 CBSE Class X Annual Examination. All 37 students who appeared for the exam passed successfully, showcasing the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Suman Samdarshee Mohapatra topped the school with 94.20%, followed by Biswabandita Swain (92.60%) and Saismita Lenka (90.80%). Notably, over 81% of students secured First Division, and the school recorded a QPI of 71.14%, with the highest aggregate being 94.20%. Notably, three students scored above 90%, and 10 students scored above 80%, reflecting the school’s strong academic foundation.

The highest marks achieved were 99 in Mathematics, and 95 in Science and Social Science.

Principal Binodini Dash congratulated the students and their parents. “Their success shows how hard they have worked, along with the support from our teachers and parents. I’m sure they will continue to do well in the future.”

With a focus on knowledge, discipline, and values, DAV Padmabati Public School will remain lighting the path of success for future generations.