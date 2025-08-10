Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a DAV School student lost his life and five others were injured after their car overturned in Jharsuguda town.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Yadav (15). The injured persons are Manas Singh (17), Chandan Badi (17), Aditya Tajan (17), Amar Yadav (17), and Amit Oram (15). The victims were rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where two remain in critical condition.

According to reports, the DAV School Kho Kho team, including Krishna, had just returned from Balasore after winning the state champion trophy in a tournament held on Saturday. Krishna was given a grand welcome by his brother, Amar Yadav, and friends at Jharsuguda Railway Station.

Tragedy struck shortly after when their car, en route home, overturned on Utkal Continental Road near Sarbahal after the driver lost control. Krishna died on the spot, while the others sustained serious injuries.

Jharsuguda police have launched an investigation into the incident.