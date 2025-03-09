Bhubaneswar: The day temperature across Odisha is expected to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days, according to a forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Additionally, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the same period.

The maximum temperature in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, and Balangir districts is expected to rise to 40°C or above over the next five days.

For the next 24 hours, Bhubaneswar and its neighboring areas will experience mainly clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The highest temperature recorded in the state was 38 degrees Celisus in Boudh, while Phulbani registered the lowest minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius. As of 8:30 AM today, Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s Office issued an advisory, urging the public to take precautionary measures against the hot weather, especially when stepping outdoors between 11 AM and 3:30 PM. It also emphasised the need to widely circulate the warning message for public awareness.