Sambalpur: A miscreant, who had allegedly attacked and injured a police constable, sustained injuries in a police encounter in a forest near Burla in Odisha's Sambalpur district, today.

Kamalu Pradhan, the man who hacked the police constable's palm six days ago, sustained bullet injuries to his right leg and was admitted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment.

The encounter occurred in the Katapali forest, where Pradhan had been hiding since the attack. Acting on a tip-off, police launched a raid to apprehend him. During the operation, Pradhan attacked the police team with the same sharp weapon he had used to injure the constable.

"After receiving information about his location in Katapali forest, a team led by Burla IIC raided the area. When they attempted to capture him, he assaulted the team, injuring Sub-Inspector Debashis Khilar. In response, IIC Anil Pradhan fired in self-defence, injuring the accused in his right leg," said Harishchandra Pandey, Additional SP.

Pradhan was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

He had on October 4 injured police constable Saroj Bhoi during a clash in Jharapali village. Bhoi underwent major surgery at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack following the attack.

A driver by profession, Pradhan has a history of violent altercations in his village, police sources said.