Bhubaneswar: Renowned gynaecologist Dr K Laxmi Bai has donated Rs 3.4 crore from her lifelong savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to support cancer care services for women. The contribution came days before she turns 100 on December 5.

Dr Laxmi said she wishes to see her donation strengthen AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s efforts in setting up a dedicated gynaecological oncology programme that will train future specialists and improve treatment options for women battling cancer.

With a career spanning more than fifty years, Dr Laxmi is widely admired for her clinical skills and commitment to expanding accessible healthcare for women across Odisha.

Dr Laxmi was part of first MBBS batch of SCB Medical College

Born on December 5, 1926, she was part of the first MBBS batch of SCB Medical College in 1945 and completed her medical degree in 1950. She went on to earn DGO and MD degrees in obstetrics and gynaecology from Madras Medical College in 1958. Her academic excellence later earned her a one-year stipend to pursue an MPH at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in the United States.

Professional journey

Her professional journey began at the Government Hospital in Sundargarh in 1950. She eventually retired as a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur in 1986. Over the years, she has been honoured with several awards, including Lady Eminence of South Odisha, Bharat Jyoti Award, International Friendship Society recognition and the Best Citizen of India Award.