Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has extended the deadline for completing e-KYC of Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries till December 31, 2025, to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department issued a notification in this regard today.

Food grains are being provided to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) through the PDS network across the State.

According to the department, the Aadhaar-based e-KYC process is being carried out at 11,827 fair price shops across Odisha. Additionally, the process is also being facilitated at ration card management centres in 314 blocks and 64 municipal offices.