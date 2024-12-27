Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed deans for two newly-established medical college and hospitals in Odisha.

Kirtirekha Mohapatra, a professor at the O&G department of SCB Medical College and Hospital, has been appointed as the Dean & Principal of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College at Talcher, said the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department in a notification today.

Similarly, Debaprasad Mohanty, a professor at Anaesthesiology department of SCBMCH, has been appointed as the Dean & Principal of Government Medical College at Phulbani.

As per the notification, Tarangini Das, a professor at the Anaesthesiology department of SCBMCH, has been posted as the Superintendent of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College & Hospital at Talcher.

Similarly, Narendra Behera, a professor at Paediatrics department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, has been given the responsibility of Superintendent at Government Medical College and Hospital at Phulbani.